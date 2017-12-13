Newport News police searching for gambling scammers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A group of men is targeting citizens in a gambling scam, Newport News police say.

Four to six men in a green Jeep Commander have been targeting individuals at various shopping centers, asking if they want to play a game, police say.

Once they take money from the victim’s hands, one of the men lures the individual away from the group and then they flee in the Jeep.

Police are asking any witnesses or victims to help them identify the suspects of this scam.

If you have any information, you can anonymously call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).