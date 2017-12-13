Newport News Police investigating after man shot on Jefferson Ave.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting on Jefferson Ave. left a man wounded early Wednesday morning.

According to police, police received a call for a shooting in the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. around 2:30 a.m. and when they arrived officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police do not have a description of the suspect and are actively investigating the shooting, according to a news release.

