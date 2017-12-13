Man robs tanning store in Suffolk at knifepoint

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a tanning store in Suffolk at knifepoint.

Officers were called to the Sundays Blue Box Tanning Resort Monday afternoon, and were told by a clerk that the suspect entered the store, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

This man fled the store with cash in an unknown direction. Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the suspect walking into the store, and walking out about 40 seconds later.

No one was injured in the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the suspect can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.