Man charged with bank fraud, ID theft via social media pleads guilty

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man could face up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty this week to conspiracy and identity theft charges.

Federal authorities say Markis Jordan Dickerson conspired with Christopher Douglas Boone and others to get money from several financial institutions.

Boone and Dickerson recruited account holders through social media — and asked for access to their debit cards and ID numbers for a certain amount of time in exchange for money.

Authorities say the two would first deposit worthless and counterfeit checks into those accounts through “mobile deposit” online banking applications.

They’d then withdraw cash from ATMs and buy items from retailers with the fraudulently deposited money, both carrying firearms during those transactions.

Dickerson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces up to a maximum of 30 years in prison, in addition to a mandatory consecutive two-year term when sentenced on March 29, 2018.

