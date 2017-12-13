Jury convicts Eastern Shore man on 30-year-old rape charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A jury is recommending life in prison for an Eastern Shore man accused of sexually abusing and fathering at least one child with his step daughter.

Charges of sexual abuse and rape against Khalil Muslimani date back to the 1980s in Accomack County. WAVY’s Matt Gregory reports a jury found him guilty of the charges in court on Wednesday, and recommenced a life sentence.

Muslimani was sentenced earlier this year to two life terms for sexually abusing his niece over 15 years ago.

