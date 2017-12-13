In The Kitchen: Original Sweet Potato Pie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We skipped the main meal and went right for dessert in the kitchen today! Cynthia Dent from Cynthia’s Sweet Oven joined us with several of her great pies and she made for us her Original Sweet Potato Pie.

Cynthia makes 12 different pies including, Sweet Potato Cheesecake, Pecan Pie, Blueberry Sweet Potato Pie.

Cynthia’s Sweet Oven

20 percent off online orders, today (12/13) only!

CYNSO4U.com

Email: Cynso4u@gmail.com

Phone: (252) 267-9051

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cynthia’s Sweet Oven.