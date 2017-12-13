Hayes man charged in double homicide in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. (WAVY) — A Hayes man has been charged with murder in a Gloucester shooting that killed two people.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that Kenneth Ray Miller had been arrested in the shooting.

Helga Marie Frost, 29, was found dead after deputies responded to a shooting call Monday night. Another woman shot was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the second victim in the shooting, Eleni Gabrielle Wright-Bonnette, died.

Miller is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and use of a fire arm in a felony. A booking photo for Miller was not provided Wednesday morning.

