Great Gifts from the Country Store

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From clothing and toys, to jewelry and gourmet goodies, the Old Country Store inside every Cracker Barrel Restaurant has perfect gifts loaded with country charm. Lifestyle Correspondent Stephanie Walters shows us how to cover every man, woman and child on your list!

For more information about these items and to explore more great gift ideas, visit the Old Country Store at your closest Cracker Barrel. There are five in Hampton Roads and you can also find gift ideas online at shop.crackerbarrel.com

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.