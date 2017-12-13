Counting Kindness – Merry Spinmas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For children, a bike is a big deal. It means transportation, freedom, fun and exercise. A group of cyclists in a local club feel the same way and have decided to make some holiday wishes come true with a program called “Merry Spinmas.”

Merry Spinmas provides bikes to children who would really have no other way to get one. Southside Tri & Cycle, a multi-sport racing club, came up with Merry Spinmas in 2010. They teamed up with Chesapeake’s Foster Care Program to identify children who would enjoy a bike and a helmet for Christmas. Donations for Merry Spinmas start rolling in November 1st and the big delivery day is a Wednesday, December 20th.

The Merry Spinmas organizer, Shawn Buddenhagen, says there are on track to deliver at least 20 bikes to make the holidays a bit brighter for kids who could use a little extra this season.