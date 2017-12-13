Charges withdrawn against man accused in Norfolk triple shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Prosecutors say charges against a man accused in a triple shooting that was broadcast live on Facebook have been withdrawn.

A spokesperson with the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office told WAVY.com Wednesday the court grant their request to have charges against Tony Roundtree nolle prossed.

Roundtree was arrested three weeks after the shooting, which happened in July of 2016 on Bainbridge Boulevard. He was faced with charges of malicious wounding, use of firearm in commission of a felony and maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.

Three men were found inside of a car at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men in the car, Tommy Williams, captured the shooting live on Facebook. All three victims were taken to the hospital, but survived their injuries.

