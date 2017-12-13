Canada goose wounded by arrow in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk officials say a Canada goose was found wounded by an arrow Tuesday in Norfolk.

Animal Control officers were called to a neighborhood by the Little Creek Channel by someone who had spotted the injured goose.

Officers rescued the goose — which was swimming in the channel — with the help of the caller’s canoe.

Officials say the arrow left the goose unable to fly, find food or protect itself. Images released Wednesday showed the arrow shot through the side of the goose.

The goose was taken to the wildlife division of the Virginia Beach SPCA for treatment, and is expected to be OK.

Officers are now looking for whoever shot the goose. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

WAVY’s Brandi Cummings is working to learn the latest on the investigation.