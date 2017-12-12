Wind restrictions in effect for Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE-TUNNEL (WAVY) — Heavy winds are limiting passage across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Tuesday night.

Bridge-Tunnel officials say winds have exceeded 47 miles per hour, causing a Level 2 wind restriction.

These types of vehicles are currently barred from crossing: Motorcycles; large pick-up campers; camper trailers; house trailers; anything being towed; vehicles with any exterior cargo; empty tractor-trailers, not to include empty tanker trucks; small six-wheel trucks such as moving vans, rental trucks, school buses, etc.

Officials say tractor-trailers and six-wheel trucks must gross 15,000 pounds of payload in addition to the weight of the rig in order to be allowed to cross during Level 2 restrictions. Tractors without trailers are allowed to cross, but shouldn’t exceed a maximum safe speed of 45 mph.

During the restriction, vans are provided to help transport exterior cargo that would otherwise restrict passenger cars and pickups.

For up-to-date information, travelers can text “Follow followthegulls“ to 40404, follow “@FollowTheGulls” on Twitter or call 757.331.2960.

Read more about the different levels of wind restrictions here.