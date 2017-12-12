Williamsburg convenience store robbed Saturday night

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night.

Police say the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Speedway on the 300 block of Richmond Road.

When officers arrived, the clerk told them a man, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, entered the store wearing a blue hooded coat with his face covered.

The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. When the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Police say the clerk was not injured.

Those with information on this incident or any other crime in the Williamsburg area are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.