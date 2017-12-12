Visitorship up for Holiday Lights at the Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More people are going to Holiday Lights at the Beach this year compared to 2016.

Virginia Beach says that as of last Thursday, visitors were up 21 percent. Bad weather Friday and Saturday may have hampered those gains a bit, as those days only saw a 6 percent increase.

The city saw 750 cars go on the tour on opening night, an increase over the 400 from 2016.

The increases come in a year after council voted to reduce funding for Holiday Lights. The tradition previously cost an average of $448,000 per year, and bringing in an average of $452,000.