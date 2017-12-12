Driver injured after car slams into Hampton house

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after crashing into a house in Hampton.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue officials tweeted that the crash happened in a neighborhood off Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

One person was home at the time, but was uninjured, officials said in the tweet. The driver sustained injuries officials said were not life-threatening.

Vehicle into a home 00 Blk Micale Ave. Time of call 0754. One occupant home no injuries. Driver of vehicle taken to local hospital non-life threatening injuries. @HamptonVAPolice under investigation. pic.twitter.com/3bGHGAW1Km — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) December 12, 2017

Photos from the scene showed the car nearly all the way inside the house.

Police spokesperson Ashley Jenrette said the driver was going east on the parkway and tried to turn right onto Micle Avenue, but lost control and hit the house. No charges have been filed.