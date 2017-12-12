VB city manager to update council on flood control projects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s city manager is expected to give an update to council members on its efforts to fix storm water problems Tuesday night.

City manager David Hansen says he will brief local lawmakers on 10 flood control projects across the city.

Crews have been working to improve drainage systems for months to stop rising waters and address “severe roadway and property flooding.”

Hansen last gave an update to council about several projects in September. Since the projects began, crews have focused on several neighborhoods like Ashville Park and Sherwood Lakes — where rising waters have been a major issue.

The improvements in the neighborhoods have ranged from repairing and replacing storm drains and pump stations to adding more storm water ponds in the areas.

The projects are expected to cost the city millions of dollars, but officials believe the updates will eventually help to control flood waters.

Hansen plans to also brief local lawmakers on sea level rise and rainfall changes. He is scheduled to give his remarks to council around 3:45 p.m.