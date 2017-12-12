U.S. Customs and Border Protection seeks veterans to hire locally

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is accepting applications from veterans for jobs at the Norfolk port. Customs and Border Protection officers are needed.

“CBP officer positions specifically designated for Norfolk do not become available often so now is the time to act,” said Norfolk Area Port Director Mark J. Laria.

For more information on the officer position, click here.

To find the current job vacancy, go to the USA Jobs Website at this link and search “CBP officer.”

Questions from applicants can be referred to Norfolk’s recruiting team at: NORFOLKRECRUITING@cbp.dhs.gov