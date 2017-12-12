Tractor-trailer overturns in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are on the scene of an accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer Tuesday night in Suffolk.

Emergency services were notified of the accident, at the intersection of Carolina Road and Forest Road, at 6:09 p.m.

Officials say no other vehicles were involved, and the driver of the tractor-trailer only suffered minor injuries. Traffic is being detoured in the 5000 block of Carolina Road in the meantime.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.