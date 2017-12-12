Suspect wanted in robbery, attempted robbery in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are looking for a suspect in a robbery and separate attempted robbery.

Both incidents happened after midnight on Tuesday. Police say the first was at a 7-Eleven on Maple Avenue, off Granby Street and Tidewater Drive.

A man entered the store, implied he had a gun and demanded money. He then left after he did not get anything from the store’s clerk.

Police say less than 30 minutes later, this same suspect successfully robbed a 7-Eleven on Colley Avenue, near 38th Street.

No one was hurt in either of two incidents.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.