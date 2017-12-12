Special delivery of coats at local middle school

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Every year when it starts to get cold out, 10 On Your Side asks for your generosity. Our Coats for Families drive helps less-fortunate kids and their parents stay warm in the winter.

When 10 On Your Side found out a school needed dozens of jackets right away, we were able to step in and help, thanks to your donations.

“‘We don’t have a coat for you’ – emotionally, that’s really, really hard to tell a child,” Diamond Torres with Lindsay Middle School.

Sadly, dozens of kids at Lindsay Middle School in Hampton did have to hear it.

“It’s hard. You want to give them hope because we don’t want to send them away.” Diamond Torres works at the school, connecting families in need to community resources. There’s a huge need at the school, where most of the students live below the poverty line, some are homeless and others had to flee their home countries.

“We have families that are coming from other countries all over the world, and they have very little with them,” said Torres.

Usually, the school has enough coats to go around when it gets cold. But this year, Torres needed more help, so she called on Children’s Health Investment Program.

“When the call came in, we stepped up to help them… We partnered with WAVY 10 for Coats for Families, sorted them out, and brought some over,” said Simone Hill, with the Children’s Health Investment Program.

Together, we helped dress more than 47 students and their families for winter weather.

Coats for Families Success Story View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 10 On Your Side Reporter Lex Gray visited Hampton's Lindsay Middle School for a surprise that literally warmed the hearts of sixth, seventh and eighth graders and their families. 10 On Your Side Reporter Lex Gray visited Hampton's Lindsay Middle School for a surprise that literally warmed the hearts of sixth, seventh and eighth graders and their families. 10 On Your Side Reporter Lex Gray visited Hampton's Lindsay Middle School for a surprise that literally warmed the hearts of sixth, seventh and eighth graders and their families. 10 On Your Side Reporter Lex Gray visited Hampton's Lindsay Middle School for a surprise that literally warmed the hearts of sixth, seventh and eighth graders and their families. 10 On Your Side Reporter Lex Gray visited Hampton's Lindsay Middle School for a surprise that literally warmed the hearts of sixth, seventh and eighth graders and their families. 10 On Your Side Reporter Lex Gray visited Hampton's Lindsay Middle School for a surprise that literally warmed the hearts of sixth, seventh and eighth graders and their families.

“No one can do everything, but everyone can do something, and that’s exactly how this happened to make this special miracle for our families.”

If you’re in need of warm clothes for the winter, stop by one of our locations to pick up a coat, at no cost.

10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families will be distributed this Saturday from 9 to noon.

Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA (*participating 12.16 only)

7827 Warwick Blvd

Newport News, VA 23607

(*participating 12.16 only) 7827 Warwick Blvd Newport News, VA 23607 YWCA Virginia Peninsula

2702 Orcutt Ave

Newport News, VA 23607

2702 Orcutt Ave Newport News, VA 23607 Samaritan House Inc.

2620 Southern Blvd

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

2620 Southern Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23452 CHIP of South Hampton Roads

1302 Jefferson St.

Chesapeake, VA 23324

1302 Jefferson St. Chesapeake, VA 23324 Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast

912 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322

912 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Salvation Army (*distributing coats to clients starting December 1 – Jan 20 or while supplies last)

5525 Raby Rd

Norfolk, VA 23502

(*distributing coats to clients starting December 1 – Jan 20 or while supplies last) 5525 Raby Rd Norfolk, VA 23502 Union Mission (*distributing coats to clients starting December 1 – Jan 20 or while supplies last)

5100 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

Norfolk, VA 23502