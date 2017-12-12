At least one dead in double shooting off Northampton Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a double shooting where at least one person is left dead Tuesday night off Northampton Boulevard, not far from North Military Highway.

The call to police came in at 7:15 p.m.

Police say they’ve shut down eastbound Northampton Boulevard at North Military Highway to investigate this homicide situation.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are also investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday in the Ballentine Place section of the city, and a non-fatal shooting in Ocean View.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking news.