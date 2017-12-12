Police: 3 arrested after report of hit-and-run in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three juvenile suspects were arrested Tuesday after police say they received a call about a hit-and-run in Norfolk.

Police spokesperson Melinda Wray says there was a call at 11:30 a.m. about a hit-and-run at the intersection of Ocean View Road and Hyde Park Road.

Wray says three juveniles who were seen running from a vehicle are now in custody. The circumstances of the hit-and-run are not clear.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, according to Wray. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.