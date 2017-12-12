Police: 2 cars collide on High Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two cars collided on a Portsmouth street Tuesday morning, injuring both drivers.

Portsmouth police were called to the scene at High Street and Acres Road just after 8:30 a.m.

Police spokesperson Misty Holley says both drivers were taken to the hospital. The nature of their injuries and the cause of the crash were not immediately known.

An image from the scene showed two cars being towed away, one with heavy front-end damage.

WAVY.com is working to learn more about the crash. Stay tuned for updates.