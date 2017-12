PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If your dog doesn’t seem to want to play fetch as much or your cat is doing less climbing, they may have arthritis. Dr. Peter Gerlach from the Dog and Cat Hospital in Norfolk joined us today to talk about a variety of natural and pharmaceutical treatments to put the spring back in your pet’s step.

