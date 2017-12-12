One dead, one injured in Gloucester double shooting

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A double shooting in Gloucester County has left one woman dead and another person injured.

According to a news release from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 7400 block of Bellehaven Drive around 10:00 p.m. Monday after getting a 911 call about a shooting.

When Deputies arrived they found 29-year-old Helga Marie Frost dead from a gunshot wound and another person who had also been shot.

Paramedics flew the wounded person to a hospital out of the area for treatment. Their injuries are considered life-threatening, according to the release.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s office says they are actively investigating the shooting with the help of Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Gloucester County Sheriff’s office at 804-693-3890 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.