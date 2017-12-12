Tractor-trailer knocks down power poles in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer pulled down three power poles and live wires on a Hampton road, causing a closure Tuesday afternoon.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue officials said on Twitter Tuesday the incident happened on LaSalle Avenue.

Motorists were cautioned to avoid the road between Armisted Avenue and Settlers Landing Road. Traffic on both sides of LaSalle was being diverted.

Hampton police chief Terry Sult said on Twitter that the road would be closed for a couple of hours.

A short video officials posted to Periscope. showed power poles and lines down in front and on top of cars along the road.

Dominion Energy Virginia was called to the scene. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.