Newport News police chief spreads message about community policing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) — If you want a safer city, you have to partner with police. That’s the message from Newport News Interim Police Chief, Mike Grinstead.

He set up shop for his second “Chief On The Go” event in a mobile unit outside a busy Wawa on Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday.

Like any good host he welcomed guests with a tour, offered some Christmas cookies and listened to whatever they wanted, including their concerns. “Some traffic complaints, nothing big, some car break-ins.” he told WAVY.com.

It’s little conversations like those Grinstead hopes will build trust and relationships.

It’s part of the community policing philosophy, meaning they can’t do it alone.

Police say the more the community works with them, the more they can get done, leading to a safer city.