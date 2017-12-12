McAuliffe: Virginia ‘perfectly positioned’ to house second Amazon HQ

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says bringing Amazon to the Commonwealth would be a “game-changer” for some areas.

McAuliffe recently spoke with Capitol Bureau reporter Evanne Armour about the possibility to Amazon building its second headquarters in Virginia.

The Commonwealth has bid on seven possible sites for the project — including Virginia Beach.

“I think we’re perfectly positioned. They have west coast, they need east coast,” McAuliffe said. “We’ve got the educational system. We have all the new fiber — the new gigantic Marea cable that came in from Spain. That’s in Virginia Beach, it serves Virginia. So I think we’re in great shape. But you never know what they’re gonna do.”

Other potential sites include Northern Virginia and Richmond.

Amazon will bring 50,000 jobs to the area that wins — and will spend more than $5 billion to integrate into that community.

Big players outside of Virginia include New York and Philadelphia.