Man to serve 50 years in fatal Gloucester shooting

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty to murder in the 2016 shooting death in Gloucester is facing a half century in prison.

Police say Dijon Whitter played a role in the death of 18-year-old Josh Morrison, who was found dead in a car in January of 2016. Another teenager and two other men were hurt in the shooting.

Whitter was sentenced Monday on several counts. He got 40 years for second-degree murder, 45 years for aggravated malicious wounding and 20 years each for two counts of malicious wounding.

All of that will be served concurrently — meaning Whitter will only serve 45 years. In addition, he is also face with a 5-year concurrent sentence for four gun-related charges.