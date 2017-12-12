Local Car Dealership Donates Funds to Find Home for Shelter Pets

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Priority Automotive dealerships across Hampton Roads will team up with area animal shelters to find homes for shelter pets during the holiday season.

The program launched over the weekend. Here’s how it works: Priority will pay half of the adoption fees to help families and individuals with the initial cost of bringing a new pet home. Priority has committed $20,000 to the effort, and the program will continue until those funds run out.

“This has become a favorite holiday tradition for the entire Priority family,” said Priority Automotive President and CEO Dennis Ellmer.

Last year the program helped find new homes for 298 pets and this year Priority is hoping to find even more, Ellmer said.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet should visit the Virginia Beach SPCA at 3040 Holland Road, the Norfolk SPCA at 916 Ballentine Boulevard, or Chesapeake Animal Services at 2100 S. Military Highway.

“This is a very generous offer, and the timing – as always – is perfect,” said Dia DuVernet, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Beach SPCA. “Many loving animals will now find forever homes and we couldn’t be happier.”

Every pet available for adoption will be spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped for permanent identification, DuVernet said.