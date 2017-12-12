JMU’s Mike Houston signs 10-year extension

(WAVY) — James Madison University announced on Tuesday that it has signed head coach Mike Houston to a 10-year contract extension.

Houston, in his second season as Dukes head coach, guided JMU to the FCS national championship last season. The Dukes host South Dakota State on Saturday in the FCS national semifinals.

Under Houston’s reign, JMU has won 25 consecutive games, the longest active streak in Division I.

“James Madison is a special place. Amanda, our boys and I want to be here and consider this home,” Houston said. “JMU approached me in in the second half of the regular season to discuss an extended contract. During negotiations, there was significant interest from multiple FBS programs. Throughout the process, JMU was proactive in wanting to make a long-term commitment while ensuring that our staff could remain intact. I’ve turned down opportunities at the FBS level, and I did it because I believe in James Madison University.”

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by the University.