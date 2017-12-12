Teenager in hospital after shooting in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old boy has been taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Ocean View Tuesday night, according to police.

The call for the shooting came in at 7:09 p.m to the 600 block of Dudley Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is expected to be okay.

No suspect information or motive has been released at this time.

Two other shootings, both deadly, have also been reported Tuesday in Norfolk, including a double shooting near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and North Military Highway. A man was also gunned down Tuesday afternoon in the Ballentine Place section of the city.

Police are currently investigating all three shootings.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

