PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Girls on the Run Hampton Roads is getting ready to celebrate another great season of fun and friendship! If you would like to bring this activity to your school or participate in a GOTR event as a runner or volunteer there are many ways to get involved.

Girls of the Run Hampton Roads

Celebration 5K

Sunday, Noon to 3 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan University

Sign up to run or Volunteer!

GOTRHR.org

YOu can also find out more about bringing Girls on the Run to your school or becoming a coach by calling (757) 965-9040