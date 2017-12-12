Four suspects steal shopping carts full of toys, electronics in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police are searching for four suspects who stole several items from a store in the Grassfield section of the city, December 3.

According to police, three women and a man filled up three shopping carts with toys and electronics then left the store without paying in the 600 block of Grassfield Parkway.

The items taken by just the man alone were worth nearly $900 dollars.

Anyone with information about the identities of these individuals is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.