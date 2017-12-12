Bond denied for former Marine colonel charged with sex crimes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge denied bond Tuesday for a former Marine colonel facing charges of alleged sexual misconduct.

Virginia Beach police say Todd Shane Tomko was accused of committing crimes with three juvenile victims in the city from 2002 to present day. He was charged with three counts each of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child, and is also faced with a felony cruelty to children charge.

10 On Your Side confirmed last month that Tomko was the commanding officer of the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment from June 2014 through February 2015.

Tomko was denied bond in a court hearing Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach. Jason Marks will have a full update on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.