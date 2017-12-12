All drivers on new I-64 express lanes will need EZ Pass or Flex

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Come late January, VDOT will begin optional tolling for drivers on an 8.4 mile stretch of I-64 from the I-264 interchange to I-564.

It means solo drivers will be able to use the lanes for the first time during peak hours – they will just have to pay a variable toll.

“Relieving congestion, getting people out of the general purpose lanes, putting them into the express lanes and again providing that choice,” explained Paula Miller, a spokeswoman for VDOT.

All drivers in the new Express or HOT Lanes will need an EZ Pass or EZ Pass Flex. There is no pay-by-plate option.

The Flex gives HOV drivers the ability to ride for free.

“As a carpooler, you’ll need it turned to HOV mode and slide that bar into the on position. that will allow you to travel for free,” explained Miller.

The Express Lane hours of 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., are Monday through Friday only.

Drivers who intend to use the HOV lane as single passenger drivers can use and keep their E-ZPass to pay the toll. Or they can own the new Flex, and simply not switch it to HOV mode.

If you are actually a single passenger vehicle in the HOV lane during express lane hours, though, you will be subject to facing a violation. There won’t be cameras set up to catch violators, but there will be state troopers. When a driver travels through the HOV lane in HOV mode, the overhead gantry will light up.

Officials are still working to determine how often troopers will be scheduled to monitor the express lanes.

VDOT estimates the express lanes will decrease traffic in the parallel untolled lanes of I-64 by 17 percent. Officials said the HOV lanes are underused.

Drivers with an existing Virginia EZ Pass can exchange it for a Flex for free — just visit http://www.ezpassva.com for more info.