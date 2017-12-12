Accomack man on trial in Va. Beach for 30-year-old rape charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– An Eastern Shore man’s trial for sexual abuse charges began Tuesday. The allegations date back to the 1980s in Accomack County.

Khalil Muslimani is accused of sexually abusing and fathering at least one child with his step daughter.

Back in June, Muslimani was sentenced in a separate trial to two life terms for sexually abusing his niece over 15 years ago.

The case involving the step daughter has taken two and a half years and a change of venue before going to a jury trial.

In 2015, Accomack County deputies arrested Khalil Muslimani. They charged him with sexually abusing his own step daughter, Stacey Johnson, 30 years ago. Since that time 10 On Your Side spoke with the victim numerous times as she waited for the trial.

Tuesday morning, the Accomack County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Spencer Morgan, laid out the groundwork for the case to a jury.

Morgan brought a social worker, and two police investigators to the stand. Each testified that Muslimani himself admitted to them that he fathered a child with Johnson.

Investigators said they found the victim’s son, now 30, living in Miami. Forensics detectives collected DNA swabs from Muslimani, Johnson and the son.

According to an expert witness there’s a 99 percent chance the two are the parents of the son. Which means the son would have been conceived when the victim was 13 years old.

Muslimani’s defense attorney, Trevor Robinson, argued the evidence is based on recollections, in some cases memories from 30 years ago. Robinson also argued that no one can determine if the conception —if true — happened in the state of Virginia.

Around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, the judge stopped the trial for the day and dismissed the jury. Wednesday jurors will hear testimony from Johnson and her mother, Muslimani’s ex-wife.