5-vehicle crash closes section of Indian River Road, sends 1 to hospital

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A five-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries and shut down a section of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

Police say the accident happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3100 block of Indian River Road.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department helped to extricate one person from a vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the area of Indian River Road between between North Landing Road and Clark Drive is closed at this time.

The accident is currently under investigation. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.