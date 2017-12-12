24-year-old Hampton man in hospital after shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division are investigating a shooting that sent a local man to the hospital Saturday evening.

Dispatchers were called around 11:45 p.m. for a shooting in the 800 block of Victoria Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old Hampton man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The initial police investigation showed that the suspect approached the victim, displayed a gun and shot the victim.

Police tell WAVY.com the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation however, there are “narcotic overtones.”

No suspect description is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.