NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Newport News.

Officers were initally called to an area on Forrest Drive for a fight around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The call was upgraded to a shooting.

One victim, a male, was found dead inside of a home, according to police. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

