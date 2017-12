PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they are on the scene of a barricade situation.

Police spokesperson Misty Holley says a person is a barricaded on McLean Street. Dispatch received a call about the situation just after 6:30 a.m.

Police are working a barricaded subject incident in the 500 block of McLean St. Dispatch received the call at 6:36 a.m. Traffic has been shut down on McLean St from Greenwood Dr to Beasley Dr. Please avoid the area at this time. — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) December 11, 2017

McLean Street from Greenwood Drive to Beasley Drive is shut down to traffic. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.