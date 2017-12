PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A shoplifting suspect was arrested Monday morning following a short police chase in Portsmouth.

According to dispatch, the chase started just after 1 a.m. with a suspected shoplifting call at a 7-Eleven on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

The chase ended after less than one mile. Dispatch says a suspect was taken into custody.

