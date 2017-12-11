People aren’t happy with how this website is advertising its plus-size tights

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC/WAVY) — An e-commerce website is under fire for advertising plus-size tights using thin models who are seen stretching out the fabric up to their faces, apparently an attempt to show how large the tights are, the Today show reports.

In one of the photos on Wish.com, which sells inexpensive products directly to consumers from Chinese manufacturers, a model fits her entire body into just one leg of the tights, which are $2 and come in black or nude.

Critics have taken to social media to blast the company for being insensitive.

“I’m so pissed off, how is this an actual ad for plus size tights?” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Bad day for Wish, who thought it was a good idea to promote plus-size tights using thin models putting their entire bodies in them to show how massive they are,” wrote another.

“What is the point they are trying to make here? That our thunder thighs are so big that their model can fit her entire body into a pair of our tights?” said Cosmopolitan fashion writer Laura Capon.

Requests for comment from Wish.com were not immediately returned.

There was a similar controversy related to a pair of leggings sold on Amazon this summer.