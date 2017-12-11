On camera: Franklin home burglarized, again

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Burglars have really taken to one particular Franklin home in recent years, but this time they’ve been caught on camera.

Police say the same home on Edwards Street has been the target of multiple burglaries since 2015.

The most recent theft happened on Friday around 7 p.m., when three suspects came through a door in what appear to be matching hooded jackets.

Photos and video of the incident were posted to the victim’s Facebook page.

The homeowner says the thieves were inside for less than three minutes, but got away with a safe that held cash. He says that the same group tried to steal the safe back in October, but only got away with three firearms.