Norfolk PD, US Marshals arrest man wanted in weekend Norfolk homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection to a deadly weekend shooting in Norfolk has been arrested after a joint investigation by Norfolk Police and U.S. Marshals.

25-year-old Gary Lee Drew Jr., of the 400 block of East Little Creek Road, was arrested Monday afternoon without incident, according to police.

He’s been charged with one count each of second degree murder and malicious wounding, and two counts of us of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Those charges stem from an early Sunday morning shooting at the 1000 block of Ivaloo Street.

Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man inside of a vehicle, later identified as 31-year-old Claude M. Smith, with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While officers were on scene, they also found another man inside a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was also taken to the hospital with what were considered serious, but non life-threatening injuries. There’s no update on that man’s condition.

Drew is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

