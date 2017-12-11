Norfolk man accused of sexually assaulting teenager

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing charges after police say he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Norfolk police say officers were called to a home on Stuart Circle for a sexual assault on Dec. 1.

Police charged 22-year-old Da’Qwone Hill with four counts of forcible sodomy, attempted rape, indecent liberties with a child by custodian, and two counts of abduction with intent to defile, following an investigation.

The victim in the case was between the ages of 13 and 17, according to police.