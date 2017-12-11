No-kill shelter in Hampton says several kittens stolen

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A no-kill shelter in Hampton is asking for help after it says several kittens were stolen.

The Cat Corner, Inc. said in a Facebook post five kittens were stolen in the early hours of Monday morning. Four of the five kittens the shelter says were taken are female.

The shelter also said on Facebook some of the kittens had pre-adoptions to go to new homes. The Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times.

According to its Facebook page, The Cat Corner is a no-kill nonprofit shelter for homeless kittens that is run by volunteers.

The shelter says it is putting together a fundraiser to raise money for a reward. 10 On Your Side has reached out to police and the shelter for more information.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.