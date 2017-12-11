Marine veteran runs 222 miles for important cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Marine veteran completed the last leg of an incredible journey over the weekend — and all for an important cause.

Shane Stephens began the 222 mile journey in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on November 30 and completed it Saturday in Virginia Beach.

It was part of the End 22 project, an organization dedicated to bringing awareness to the number of veterans who commit suicide. According to the organization, on average, 22 veterans and active duty personnel take their life every day.

Bill “Chico” Ciccone started the End 22 project after his son SGT James Ciccone took his own life after returning from a deployment in Iraq. Bill Ciccone lives in Virginia Beach, which is why Stephens reportedly chose to end his journey there.

Ciccone and the group are also working to prevent youth suicides. Stephens dedicated the last 22 miles of his trip to 17-year-old student Christopher Lim who took his own life at Salem High School recently.

Click here to learn more about the End 22 project.