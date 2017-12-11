Making Pet Adoption a Priority

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Wouldn’t this holiday season be a little less stressful with a furry friend to curl up with? Plenty of dogs, cats and other animals are waiting for you at the Norfolk and Virginia Beach SPCA as well as Chesapeake Animal Services. As part of their “Home for the Holidays” program, the Priority Automotive Group will help you cover the cost of adoption.

Priority Automotive

Home for the Holidays

Pet Adoption Program

Virginia Beach SPCA, Norfolk SPCA and Chesapeake Animal Services

Visit shelter websites or find them on Facebook to get started on finding your perfect match.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Priority Automotive Group.