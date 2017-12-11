Faulty chimney chase leads to Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been displaced from their home after a fire Sunday night in Virginia Beach that was caused by a faulty chimney chase.

Fire officials say the call for the fire came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday night to the 5500 block of Bound Brook Ct.

Firefighters put the fire out around midnight, but they say they were able to get it under control well before then. One firefighter received a minor injury during the blaze.

The two adults that were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.